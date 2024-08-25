John Keefer claimed his first victory as a professional at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open after carding a 5-under 67 in the final round on Sunday.

After finishing as the runner-up four times in seven starts throughout the North America Swing, the Baylor alum secured a one stroke victory at Southwood Golf and Country Club.

“It's incredible. It's been a short time, but it feels like a long time coming,” Keefer said. “Yeah, no, coming in second place four times doesn't feel maybe quite as good as you'd think… It's incredible, it's a relief and I’m really happy to win.”

Keefer held a share of the lead during all four rounds. Despite starting his final round with a bogey, Keefer settled in and found his rhythm soon after to take control.

“Yeah, I'd say probably my third hole,” Keefer said. “It's never super easy sleeping on the lead or even being close in contention. I didn't really think that I was nervous to start, it was more just maybe a little bit restless… When I first got the birdie on No. 3 I was pretty relieved, but then I was like, ‘All right, it's go time, we've got to go low.’”

Currently the No. 1 player in the Fortinet Cup points list, Keefer adds a win to his four runner-up finishes in eight starts through the North America Swing. Since beginning his professional career in June, Keefer has not missed a cut and has finished inside the top-10 seven times.

Keefer earned status for the North America Swing after he finished 25th in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. Keefer jumped into the top-25 after a T11 finish at the NCAA National Championship in May.

In 141 career rounds at Baylor University, Keefer had a cumulative stroke average of 71.45, the best mark in program history. Keefer was also a two-time All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2024 and set the Baylor program record for lowest tournament score at the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, where he carded a 12-under 198 and finished T2.

Keefer is expected to be in the field at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens in Brainerd, Minnesota.