WINNIPEG, Manitoba – John Keefer birdied three consecutive holes to get to 9-under Friday with four holes to play to take sole possession of the lead at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Neal Shipley is in solo second after carding a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday, while five players are currently tied for third. Second round play was suspended due to darkness and will resume Saturday morning at 7:45 a.m. CDT.

Currently the No. 2 player in the Fortinet Cup points list, Keefer has four runner-up finishes in seven starts through the North America Swing. Since beginning his professional career in June, Keefer has not missed a cut and has finished inside the top-10 six times.

Keefer earned status for the North America Swing after he finished 25th in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. Keefer jumped into the top-25 after a T11 finish at the NCAA National Championship in May.

In 141 career rounds at Baylor University, Keefer had a cumulative stroke average of 71.45, the best mark in program history. Keefer was also a two-time All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2024 and set the Baylor program record for lowest tournament score at the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, where he carded a 12-under 198 and finished T2.

Second-round play was suspended at 8:25 p.m. CDT due to darkness with 38 players yet to finish. Second-round play will resume at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, with third round tee times running from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. off the No. 1 and 10 tees.