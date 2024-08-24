WINNIPEG, Manitoba – John Keefer retained sole possession of the lead after 54-holes at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Neal Shipley is in solo second after carding a 3-under 69, while Brendan MacDougall moved into solo third after an 8-under 64 on Saturday.

After finishing his second round on Saturday morning and tying the course record at Southwood Golf and Country Club with an 11-under 61, Keefer carded a 1-under 71 in the third round and heads into the final round with a one-stroke lead.

Currently the No. 2 player in the Fortinet Cup points list, Keefer has four runner-up finishes in seven starts through the North America Swing. Since beginning his professional career in June, Keefer has not missed a cut and has finished inside the top-10 six times.

Keefer earned status for the North America Swing after he finished 25th in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. Keefer jumped into the top-25 after a T11 finish at the NCAA National Championship in May.

In 141 career rounds at Baylor University, Keefer had a cumulative stroke average of 71.45, the best mark in program history. Keefer was also a two-time All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2024 and set the Baylor program record for lowest tournament score at the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, where he carded a 12-under 198 and finished T2.

Final-round play will begin at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, with tee times running from approximately 7:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. off the No. 1 tee.

About John Keefer (1st/-21)

Age: 23

Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland

Residence: San Antonio, Texas

College: Baylor University

Fortinet Cup (start of week): 2nd

Has a cumulative scoring average of 65.52 through seven starts this summer, which is No. 1 on PGA TOUR Americas

Has made the cut in all seven starts this summer since earning membership through PGA TOUR University

Finished his collegiate career with the lowest stroke average in Baylor program history (71.45), besting Jimmy Walker’s mark of 71.55

Named to the All-Big 12 team twice (2022, 2024)

Only individual to be named Big 12 Men’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year three times (2022, 2023, 2024)

Set Baylor tournament scoring record at 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional with a score of 12-under 198

Finished T11 at NCAA National Championship, the best individual finish at Nationals in Baylor program history

Became the fourth player in Baylor history to be named to the Arnold Palmer Cup team (2022)

Recipient of the 2024 Scout McNealy Award, which is awarded to a member of the Baylor Men’s Golf team that exemplifies excellence in their everyday life

Competition Notes

Course Setup: Par 72 / 7,311 yards; R3 average: 69.610

Weather: Sunny with a high of 87. Wind from the northwest at 2-16 mph with gusts up to 26 mph.

John Keefer tied the course record at Southwood Golf & Country Club after carding an 11-under 61 in the second round, which concluded on Saturday morning

With a win, Keefer would move to No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup points list

Shipley would move to No. 14 in the Fortinet Cup points list with a win; Shipley started the week 119th

Three countries are represented in the top five and ties: United States (3), Canada (2) and Argentina (1)

Argentina’s Andres Gallegos (T4/-17) is the low Latin through 54-holes

Brendan MacDougall is the low Canadian (3rd/-18) after carding an 8-under 64 in the third round

72 players made the cut at 7-under

Hole No. 1 – the 484-yard par 4 – was the most challenging hole at Southwood Golf and Country Club on Saturday; averaging a +.220