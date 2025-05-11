Mexico City, Mexico – John Marshall Butler broke through Sunday at Club de Golf México, claiming his first professional victory at the 2025 Bupa Championship.

Butler opened the tournament with an 8-under 64 and closed strong with a 6-under 66 in the final round. He birdied three of his final five holes to secure his maiden win on PGA TOUR Americas.

The former Auburn standout held off Argentina’s Vicente Marzilio, who also shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday, and Michael Brennan, who climbed 10 spots on the leaderboard with a bogey-free 7-under 65.

Since playing in the final group at the season-opening 93° Abierto del Centro presentado por Zurich, Butler has made three cuts and recorded two top-five finishes, including his win in Mexico City.

His victory comes nearly a year after leading the Auburn Tigers to the 2024 NCAA national championship, the program’s first. Following that win, Butler earned status for the 2024 North America Swing through PGA TOUR Americas Mid-Season Q-School. He becomes the fifth player from that Q-School class to win on the tour.

Butler is expected to be in the field for the Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship, scheduled for May 22–25 in Bogotá, Colombia.