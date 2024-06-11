Jon Rahm is withdrawing from the U.S. Open due to an infection on his left foot, the two-time major winner announced Tuesday.

"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health, to withdraw from this week's U.S. Open Championship. To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later!" Rahm said in a statement posted on X.

The 29-year-old Rahm had to withdraw from a LIV event this past weekend in Houston and called the injury a "concern" while speaking with reporters earlier Tuesday at Pinehurst.

Rahm, ranked eighth in the world, finished 45th at The Masters in April and missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

His two major championship wins came at the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters.

More to come.