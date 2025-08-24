PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Legion XIII outlasted Bryson DeChambeau and the Crushers in a playoff Sunday in the LIV Golf League team final.

Legion XIII rallied to match the Crushers at 20 under at The Cardinal at Saint John’s, with the Stinger squad from South Africa well back at 12 under in three-team final.

Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton each birdied the final two holes of regulation, then ended the playoff with a pair of birdies on the second extra hole against DeChambeau and Paul Casey. Rahm made a 6-footer and Hatton had a short putt for the deciding birdies.

“Tyrrell and I got it going a little late, but better late than never,” Rahm said. “When it came to the playoff, I felt fairly confident we’re both really good wedge players, and if we just put it in the fairway, I was fairly confident we were going to give ourselves a lot of chances.”

Caleb Surratt led Legion XIII with a 64, Rahm and Tom McKibbin each shot 65, and Hatton had a 66.

“Neither Tyrrell or I were having a great day today, and even during the whole week, I don’t think we played our best,” Rahm said. “But the young guys kind of were a beacon of strength playing good and out there today as well. They carried us all the way to the end.”

DeChambeau shot 62.

“He played incredible golf, Rahm said about DeChambeau. “He played unbelievable. His driver was on an absolute roll, and he had the putter going.”

Casey and Anirban Lahiri had 65s, and Charles Howell III closed with a 68. Howell birdied five of the first seven, then dropped three strokes.

Rahm helped Legion III take the team event a week after successfully defending his LIV Golf season points title in Indiana, a tournament where he closed with a 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz.

