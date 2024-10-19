SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Jorge Campillo and Julien Guerrier shared a three-shot lead of the Andalucia Masters after the third round on Saturday.

Campillo remained bogey-free through 54 rounds after carding a 4-under 68 to remain atop the leaderboard for a second day.

Guerrier, who led after round one, pulled level with Campillo after hitting two eagles while carding a 9-under 63 at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain.

Englishman Dan Brown was their nearest chaser, and Jordan Smith was four strokes back.

Jon Rahm, playing in his third European tour event in the past four weeks, was tied for sixth at seven back along with Andy Sullivan.

Rahm, No. 14 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the field, which marks the final tournament of the year on European soil for the European tour.



