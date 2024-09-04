Keefer, Kjettrup, Anderson secure spots in “The 10,” earn Korn Ferry Tour Status

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Ten players will take a significant step forward on their path to the PGA TOUR this week as the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Americas concludes and the top 10 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup standings will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2025.

With one tournament remaining on the PGA TOUR Americas 16-event schedule, the top three players in the Fortinet Cup have mathematically assured themselves a spot in “The 10” come Sunday evening: No. 1 John Keefer (United States), No. 2 Frederik Kjettrup (Denmark) and No. 3 Matthew Anderson (Canada).

That leaves seven Korn Ferry Tour cards still up grabs as players in the top 120 of the Fortinet Cup compete in this week’s season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship, September 5-8, at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

The stakes are higher and so is the chance of volatility, as the 72-hole season finale will offer 600 points to the winner – compared to 500 points in the regular season – and the field will be cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes.

Conner Godsey currently holds the 10th and final position in “The 10” with 749 points, just 19 points ahead of 11th-ranked Ian Holt.

By finishing in “The 10”, players will secure two opportunities to earn a PGA TOUR card – first, in December at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry; and next season as members of the Korn Ferry Tour (No. 1 is exempt from reshuffles, Nos. 2-10 are subject to the third reshuffle).

A player’s finish in “The 10” also determines his share of the $100,000 bonus pool, courtesy of Fortinet, with the No. 1 player earning $25,000.

Beyond “The 10”, players finishing 11th-25th in the final Fortinet Cup standings will be exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, while PGA TOUR Americas members finishing 26th and beyond will be exempt into First Stage. Additionally, players finishing 11th-80th in the Fortinet Cup will be exempt for Segment I of the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas season.

MATHEMATICALLY ASSURED TO FINISH IN “THE 10”

1. John Keefer, United States

In nine starts since turning pro in June, Keefer has posted eight top-six finishes, including four runner-ups and a victory at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. The 23-year-old from San Antonio leads PGA TOUR Americas with a 65.58 scoring average, and he has ascended to No. 240 in the OWGR after starting the summer unranked. Keefer closed his collegiate career at Baylor with a T11 finish at the NCAA Championship, which moved him up four spots to No. 25 in PGA TOUR University, the last position to earn membership on PGA TOUR Americas this season.

2. Frederik Kjettrup, Denmark

Kjettrup posted his third win of the season last week at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, and with that he secured Korn Ferry Tour exempt membership for 2025 via the Three-Victory Promotion. His first two wins came in his first two starts on PGA TOUR Americas – The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist and the ATB Classic – and at No. 219, Kjettrup is the highest-ranked PGA TOUR Americas member in the OWGR. The Denmark native was a three-time All-American at Florida State and finished No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, which granted him exempt PGA TOUR Americas membership and conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership this summer.

3. Matthew Anderson, Canada

In his second season as a professional, Anderson broke through with his first-career victory in April at the 69th ECP Brazil Open at the Rio Olympic Golf Course. He has been among the top three in the Fortinet Cup each week since that win, including eight weeks at No. 1, and he is second on Tour with six top-10 finishes. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Anderson won the 2019 Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship and joined the Golf Canada team in 2021-22, and he was exempt for PGA TOUR Americas Segment I by virtue of finishing 50th in the 2023 Fortinet Cup on PGA TOUR Canada.

Fortinet Cup Standings

Entering Fortinet Cup Championship Rank Player Country Points 1 John Keefer United States 1,862 2 Frederik Kjettrup* Denmark 1,602 3 Matthew Anderson Canada 1,430 4 Barend Botha South Africa 1,005 5 Clay Feagler United States 881 6 Harry Hiller New Zealand 844 7 Stuart MacDonald Canada 783 8 Ryan Burnett United States 781 9 Samuel Anderson United States 753 10 Conner Godsey United States 749

*Earned fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2025 via Three-Victory Promotion