HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — English golfer Laurie Canter shot a bogey-free, 7-under 66 to move into a three-stroke lead in the second round of the European Open on Friday.

Canter, who also plays on the LIV Golf breakaway circuit and is ranked No. 224, made five birdies as well as an eagle at the par-5 15th hole, where he hit his second shot from 234 yards to 6 feet. He was on 12 under for the European tour event.

Jannik De Bruyn of Germany led by four strokes after 11 birdies in a first-round 64 but could shoot only even par on Friday.

De Bruyn was tied for second place with Denmark's Niklas Norgaard, who shot 68.

