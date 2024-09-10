Presidents Cup International Team captain Mike Weir confirmed back in the spring that he would not be selecting any players from LIV Golf from his squad, but that doesn't mean Joaquin Niemann still isn't disappointed.

The 25-year-old native of Santiago spoke to reporters on a conference call ahead of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook, IL's Bolingbrook Golf Club.

“It sucks,” Niemann said. "I would love to be on that team. It’s supposed to be the best golfers around the world and they’re not doing that right now."

Niemann previously played for the International Team in 2019 and likely would have been on the 2021 edition had the Presidents Cup not been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time the tournament was played the following year, he had already departed the PGA Tour for LIV.

Making his PGA Tour debut in 2018, Niemann picked up his first victory in 2019 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, becoming the tour's youngest winner in 95 years. He would go on to win a second event at the Genesis Invitational in early 2022.

Niemann has two LIV Golf victories in 2024, winning at Mayakoba, Mexico in February and at Jeddah in March.

The Presidents Cup gets underway on Sept. 24 from the Royal Montreal Golf Club.

The International Team is comprised of automatic qualifiers Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, South Korea's Tom Kim, Im Sung-jae and An Byeong-hun and Jason Day and Adam Scott of Australia, as well as captain's picks Kim Si-woo of South Korea, South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee of Australia and a trio of Canadians in Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes.