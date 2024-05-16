The second major of the year is underway at Valhalla Golf Club with six Canadians in the field for the 106th PGA Championship. Track their opening rounds here or watch LIVE on TSN4. TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Leader: Xander Schauffele, 9-under 62

Mackenzie Hughes (T-111)

Round score: +2 thru 9

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, -1

Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 13 (Par 4): Bogey, +2

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, +2

Hole 15 (Par 4): Double Bogey, +4

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, +4

Hole 17 (Par 4): Birdie, +3

Hole 18 (Par 5): Birdie, +2

After dropping shots on four out of his first seven holes, Hughes has taken a step in the right direction with back-to-back birdies before making the turn.

Adam Hadwin (T-10)

Hadwin started his day nicely by potting a long birdie putt on the second, but struggled to keep any momentum going forward with four straight pars before carding a bogey on the par-5 seventh.

After another long run of pars, Hadwin birdied the 15th and followed that up by sinking a 38-foot putt for eagle on the last to skyrocket up the leaderboard into a tie for tenth place after the opening round of the tournament.

Round Score: 3-under 68

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Bogey, E

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 15 (Par 4): Birdie. -1

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, -1

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Eagle, -3

Corey Conners (T-37)

Conners started his day with six straight pars before getting a birdie putt to drop on the par-5 seventh. He would follow that up with a magical approach on the 10th, sticking it just outside a couple of feet from over 120 yards for a tap-in birdie.

The only blemish on his round came on the par-3 14th, when a wayward shot off the tee left the Listowel, Ont. native in a tough spot, resulting in a bogey. He finishes tied for 37th with a 70 on his scorecard.

Round score: 1-under 70

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, -1

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, -2

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, -2

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 14 (Par 3): Bogey, -1

Hole 15 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, -1

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Par, -1

Adam Svennson (T-37)

After a difficult start to the day that saw him go 3-over in the first six holes, Svensson battled his way back to -1 by the end of his opening round.

He played a bogey-free back-nine, which included a beautiful second shot on the par-4 15th. The Surrey, B.C. native's approach from 126 yards landed just outside six feet for birdie, which he would make for his fourth and final of the day.

Svennson's opening round finishes with a 70, good for a T-37 after 18 holes.

Round Score: 1-under 70

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, +1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 5 (Par 4): Bogey, +2

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +3

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, +2

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, +2

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, +2

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, +1

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, +1

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 15 (Par 4): Birdie. -1

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, -1

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Par, -1

Taylor Pendrith (T-87)

Pendrith's round started off relatively quiet before the 32-year-old began trading birdies and bogies on the first four holes of the back-nine.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native would then settle down with four consecutive pars, before his third shot on the last came up well short. Pendrith would go on to two-putt for bogey, ending his first round with a 72.

Round score: 1-over 72

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, E

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, -1

Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 15 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, E

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 18 (Par 5): Bogey, +1

Nick Taylor (T-87)

Taylor's day can be adequately described as "one step forward, two steps back". Starting on the back-nine, he birdied the 13th but fell back to one-over after bogeying two of his next four holes.

He would birdie the 18th before making the turn onto the front, but was unable to capitalize as he played the next nine holes at +1 with two more bogeys being added to the scorecard.

Finishing tied for 86th, Taylor will have to rebound quickly if he wants to have a chance at contending on Sunday.

Round score: 1-over 72

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 15 (Par 4): Bogey, E

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, E

Hole 17 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Birdie, E

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Bogey, +1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Par, +1

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, +1

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, +1