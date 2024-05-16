The second major of the year is underway at Valhalla Golf Club with six Canadians in the field for the 106th PGA Championship. Track their opening rounds here or watch LIVE on TSN4. TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Leader: Xander Schauffele, nine-under 62

Adam Hadwin (T-9)

Hadwin started his day nicely by potting a long birdie putt on the second, but couldn't keep the momentum going with four straight pars before carding a bogey on the par-5 seventh.

After another long run of pars, Hadwin birdied the 15th and followed that up by sinking a 38-foot putt for eagle on the last to skyrocket him up into a tie for ninth place on the leaderboard after the opening round of the tournament.

Round Score: Three-under 68

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Bogey, E

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 15 (Par 4): Birdie. -1

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, -1

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Eagle, -3

Taylor Pendrith (T-78)

Pendrith's round started off relatively quiet before the 32-year-old began trading birdies and bogies on the first four holes of the back-nine.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native would settle down with four consecutive pars, before his third shot on the last came up well short. Pendrith would go on to two-putt for bogey, ending his first round with a 72.

Round score: One-over 72

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, E

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, -1

Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 15 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, E

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 18 (Par 5): Bogey, +1

Corey Conners (T-26)

Conners started his day with six straight pars before getting a birdie putt to drop on the par-5 seventh. He would follow that up with a magical approach on the 10th, sticking it just outside a couple of feet from over 120 yards for a tap-in birdie.

The only blemish on his round came on the par-3 14th, when a wayward shot off the tee left the Listowel, Ont. native in a tough spot, resulting in a bogey. He finishes tied for 26th with a 70 on his scorecard.

Round score: one-under 70

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, -1

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, -2

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, -2

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 14 (Par 3): Bogey, -1

Hole 15 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, -1

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Par, -1

Adam Svennson (T-26)

After a difficult start to the day that saw him go 3-over in the first six holes, Svensson battled his way back to -1 by the end of his opening round.

He played a bogey-free back-nine, which included a beautiful second shot on the par-4 15th. The Surrey, B.C. native's approach from 126 yards landed just outside six feet for birdie, which he would make for his fourth and final of the day.

Svennson's opening round finishes with a 70, good for a T-26 after 18 holes.

Round Score: one-under 70

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, +1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 5 (Par 4): Bogey, +2

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +3

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, +2

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, +2

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, +2

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, +1

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, +1

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 15 (Par 4): Birdie. -1

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, -1

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Par, -1

Nick Taylor (T-78)

Round score: +1 thru 17

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 15 (Par 4): Bogey, E

Hole 16 (Par 4) Par, E

Hole 17 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 18 (Par 5): Birdie, E

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Bogey, +1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Par, +1

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, +1

Taylor bogeys the sixth for his fourth dropped shot of the day, falling back to 1-over par.

Mackenzie Hughes (T-49)

Round score: E thru 2

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie, -1

Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey, E

Hughes opens his round with a birdie on the 10th before bogeying the 11th to fall back to even.