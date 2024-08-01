WINDSOR, Ontario – Luis Gerardo Garza carded career-low 9-under 61 in the opening round of the BioSteel Championship at Ambassador Golf Club. Garza’s previous career low was a 9-under 62 in the second round of the 2023 BioSteel Championship.

Garza climbed to the top of the leaderboard after making 10 birdies in the first round. Garza, along with Team Canada member Matthew Anderson, led the field in birdies made in the first round.

Garza turned professional in 2021 after playing collegiately at the University of Arkansas. Since 2021, the Leon, Mexico native has made 37 PGA TOUR sanctioned starts. Garza has not missed a start on PGA TOUR Americas in 2024, with his best finish coming at the Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club where he finished T17.

All players completed their first rounds on Thursday. The second round of the 2024 BioSteel Championship is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, with tee times running until 2:40 p.m. off the No. 1 and 10 tee’s.