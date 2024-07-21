Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wrapped up a successful 152nd Open Championship with a 3-under 68 Sunday at Royal Troon.

The Dundas, Ont., native made seven birdies compared to four bogeys in his final round and currently sits in a tie for 17th at 2-over, five shots back of leader Billy Horschel as he got his Sunday round going.

Sunday was a vast improvement over a 4-over Saturday for Hughes and the rest of the field where weather conditions made scoring next to impossible.

This was Hughes' third time at The Open Championship. He finished tied for sixth at Royal St. George's in 2021 and missed the cut in 2022 at The Old Course.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., was the only other Canadian to make the cut at Royal Troon. He also closed out his week with a 3-under Round 4 to get him to 5-over for the week. Conners' sat in a tie for 35th as of Sunday morning.

Hughes and Conners were two of four Canadians in the field at The Open, joining Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, who each missed the cut. Taylor finished 8-over for the week and Hadwin was two shots behind at 10-over.

Watch final round coverage of the 152nd Open Championship LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, or see multiple streams at once with the TSN+ golf multiplex.