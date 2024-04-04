Masters 2024 facts and figures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Facts and figures for the Masters:

Tournament: The 88th Masters Tournament.

Dates: April 11-14.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,555 yards.

Par: 36-36—72.

Purse: To be announced ($18 million in 2023).

Field: 88 players (five amateurs), with one spot open for Texas Open winner.

Cut: Top 50 and ties.

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Last year: Jon Rahm had to play 30 holes on Sunday in a rain-delayed Masters. He got within two shots of Brooks Koepka in the morning, and then pulled away with a 3-under 69 to win by four shots over Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Koepka went 22 consecutive holes Sunday without a birdie and shot 75. Mickelson shot 65 and at 52 became the oldest runner-up in Masters history.

Tiger tales: Five-time champion Tiger Woods has never missed the cut as a pro at the Masters. He has played only 24 holes of tournament golf this year, most recently six holes on Feb. 16 in the Genesis Invitational before withdrawing with the flu.

LIV and let live: The field includes 13 players (seven Masters champions) who play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Grand Slam, Take 10: Rory McIlroy tries for the 10th time to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam. He has gone 10 years since winning his last major.

The newcomers: Two players in the top 10 in the world, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark (4) and Ludvig Aberg (9), are making their Masters debuts.

The odds ( FanDuel Sportsbook ): Scottie Scheffler (+430), Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300), Xander Schauffele (+1800), Brooks Koepka (+1900), Jordan Spieth (+2100), Tiger Woods (+11000).

Key statistic: Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark are the only players to win on the PGA Tour this year while ranked in the top 50 in the world.

Noteworthy: Rory McIlroy is playing in his 16th Masters. Sergio Garcia (19) is the only player who had that many appearances before winning.

Quoteworthy: "I think it will be great viewing. One, it’s the Masters. Two, everyone is probably excited to see everyone compete again.” — Xander Schauffele.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Interactive: https://www.masters.com/en_US/index.html. Live video channels from the 4th, 5th and 6th holes, Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group. Estimated times — Hole Nos. 4,5 and 6 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the weekend; Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend; Nos. 15 and 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the weekend; and featured group from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports’ weekend coverage.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf