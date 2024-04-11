Masters Live Blog: Tracking the Canadians in Round 1

After a weather delay the 2024 Masters are set to get underway at Augusta National, where four Canadians will take to the course Thursday.

With start times pushed back two and a half hours, Corey Conners will be the first Canadian to tee off at 11:30am et/8:30am pt. Reigning Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor will start at 12:18pm et/9:18am pt., followed by 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir at 2pm et/11am PT. Adam Hadwin will be the final Canadian to tee off at 2:24pm et/11:24am pt.

Follow the latest on their rounds right here on TSN.ca or Watch Coverage LIVE NOW or stay up to date with the Masters Leaderboard.