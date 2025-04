Masters Week has arrived on TSN.

Coverage of the season's first major will start Monday from Augusta, with Masters on the Range as the competitors look to dial in their games ahead of the 89th Masters Tournament.

Watch Masters on the Range LIVE Monday at Noon ET/9am PT, with more coverage on Tuesday at 9am ET/6am PT ahead of Tuesday At The Masters at Noon ET/9am PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Due to inclement weather, patron gates were not going to open for spectators to walk the grounds Monday, but an improvement in the forecast has reversed that decision. Rain remains in the forecast for Monday, while the rest of the week is set for sunny weather.

The annual Par 3 contest will take place Wednesday, with coverage starting at 10am ET/7am PT with Wednesday At The Masters on TSN+. The Par 3 contest will tee off at Noon ET/9am PT on TSN1 and run through the conclusion of the event. Winning the Par 3 contest comes at a risk as no one ever gone on to also win the Masters in the same week.

The wait for tournament to begin will finally come to an end on Thursday, when coverage starts at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App. Exclusive coverage begins at 10am ET/7am PT with TSN at the Masters on TSN4. Featured Group coverage will be available on TSN1 at 10am ET/7am PT, while TSN5 will slip to Amen Corner at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT. TSN+ subscribers can watch bonus coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6 at 11:15am ET/8:15am PT.

Coverage gets off to an early start on Friday with Featured Groups and Holes 15 and 16 coverage starting on TSN+ at 7:45am ET/4:45am PT. Masters on the Range coverage starts at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on TSN3, with TSN at the Masters coverage starting 10am ET/7am PT.

On the weekend, coverage will start on both Saturday and Sunday at 10am ET/7am PT with TSN at the Masters on TSN4, leading into full round coverage on TSN4 and CTV on both days at 2pm ET/11am PT.

The full broadcast schedule for the 2025 Masters is below.