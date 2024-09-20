VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Three weeks ago, Matthew Baldwin was laughing at himself for mishitting a drive so badly that the ball went between his legs and advanced just one yard in front of the tee markers.

On Friday, the No. 363-ranked journeyman from England was the second-round clubhouse leader by three strokes at the flagship event on the European tour and preparing himself for the biggest weekend of his career.

Baldwin shot 6-under 66 to set an unexpectedly hot pace at the BMW PGA Championship at 13 under, which tied the prestigious tournament’s 36-hole record. Many of Europe's top players, including Rory McIlroy, were having a hard time getting near him.

It's quite the story, with Baldwin having gone through the tour’s qualifying school six times in a turbulent career that, just two years ago, saw him playing on the Challenge Tour — the level below the European tour — and ranked just inside the top 850 in the world. He was back on the main tour last year when he earned his only pro win, at the SDC Championship in South Africa.

This year has been a challenge at times, missing four straight cuts across June and July before finding some form. There was a tie for 12th at the Czech Masters in August and then a tie for 18th at the British Masters — where he experienced that embarrassing incident off the tee.

Asked what he had learned through the tough times of his career, Baldwin said: "That there are more important things in life, I guess.

“At the end of the day, we are all here trying our hardest. At times, my hardest wasn’t good enough. Now I'm in a good place, mentally and physically, and enjoying what I'm doing.”

Baldwin built on his overnight one-shot lead, following a first-round 65, by making seven birdies — including five in six holes from No. 3 — to go along with a dropped shot at No. 11. That is his only bogey so far this week.

“Just playing sensible golf, really,” the 38-year-old Baldwin said of his strategy this week. “I’m trying not to hit it too close, which obviously then forces you — sometimes you can get short-sided and things like that.

“I’ve been putting really well, which has kept momentum going.”

Antoine Rozner of France was the closest challenger to Baldwin after making birdie on each of the final five holes on the West Course to complete a bogey-free 65.

The No. 199-ranked Rozner was alone on 10 under midway through the second round, which experienced a delay of nearly 80 minutes around lunchtime because of thunder and lightning.

“To be very honest with you, I’ve been struggling a little bit with my game,” Rozner said, “so this type of round today was very good.”

Billy Horschel, the 2021 champion, shot 69 and was five strokes behind Baldwin. Tommy Fleetwood (68) was a further shot back.

The No. 3-ranked McIlroy was among the afternoon starters following a first-round 67.

