SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Max Homa will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after the American shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday.

The eighth-ranked Homa had gone error free at the tournament until he bogeyed a par-3 fourth hole during his shaky start of the third round.

But he recovered by making two birdies and holed a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 10th hole at the Gary Player Country Club.

“I hit the ball really well coming down the last nine or 10 holes,” Homa said. “I didn’t hole anything putting wise, but I made a nice bunker shot for eagle on ten which helped.”

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon entered the day sharing the lead with Homa. He slid one shot back after his 70. Danish pair Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen are both two shots behind. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood is six shots adrift in a share of eighth.

Homa has six titles on the PGA Tour but has yet to get a win abroad. He is now in position to do that on Sunday.

“It would be tremendous,” he said about the chance to win. “I woke up a little homesick today and we always say if I’m going to be away from the family I might as well play good, so it’s been nice to stay true to that.”

Homa hadn’t played since the Ryder Cup in Italy that finished Oct. 1, and where he collected 3 1/2 points to be the highest scorer for the United States in its loss to the Europeans. His last strokeplay event was the Fortinet Championship in mid-September.

