RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Maxwell Moldovan claimed his first career victory as a professional on Sunday at the 70th ECP Brazil Open at the Rio Olympic Golf Course. With the win, Moldovan secures exempt status on PGA TOUR Americas through the 2026 Latin America Swing and moves up to the No. 2 spot in the 2025 Fortinet Cup.

Moldovan entered the final round two strokes back of the lead but was able to gain ground with three birdies on the back nine as he approached No. 18, a 587-yard Par-5. After hitting the fairway on his drive, Moldovan found the green on his second shot but was left with a 50-foot putt for eagle. Moldovan proceeded to drain his putt to secure a one-stroke victory.

“I don't really know what to feel or how to feel, I'm just so thankful,” Moldovan said after his victory. “It's been a really hard first year as a pro. A few months ago I didn't really know if a day like today was going to ever happen. There's so much uncertainty in the professional game… I was going to be happy that I got back in contention and saw so many good things in my game. I couldn't be more thankful that it turned out the way it did.”

Moldovan earned exempt status for the 2024 North America Swing after finishing as the No. 20 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. After spending four years at Ohio State University (2020-2024), Moldovan struggled in his first summer as a professional. In nine starts on PGA TOUR Americas in 2024, Moldovan missed eight cuts and finished 155th in the Fortinet Cup. With his win, Moldovan solidifies his schedule into 2026.

Moldovan is the third PGA TOUR University alum from the class of 2024 to win a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event and joins Ryan Blaum (2013) and Shad Tuten (2019) as the only Americans to win the ECP Brazil Open since it became a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.

Moldovan is expected to be in the field at the KIA Open, the third of event of the Latin America Swing, which will be hosted at the Quito Tenis & Golf Club in Quito, Ecuador from April 24-27.