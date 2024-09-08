Meet the 10 PGA TOUR Americas Graduates, newest Korn Ferry Tour Members for 2025

CALEDON, Ontario – Just three months into his pro career, John Keefer capped off the PGA TOUR Americas season with a T3 finish at the Fortinet Cup Championship to finish No. 1 in the season-long points race and win the Fortinet Cup.

Keefer headlines the Fortinet Cup’s top 10 players who earned Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2025 season, as well as exemptions into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry this December.

As the leading points winner on PGA TOUR Americas this season, Keefer has earned a sponsor exemption into this week’s PGA TOUR event, the Procore Championship in Napa, California. Keefer also earned $25,000 of the $100,000 bonus pool, provided by Fortinet and awarded to the season’s top 10 players.

Will Cannon won the Fortinet Cup Championship on Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course, and he improved 54 spots to No. 6 in the Fortinet Cup to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2025. Sandy Scott also moved into “The 10” in the final week of the season – he finished as the runner-up and improved 15 spots to No. 8.

In all, players in “The 10” represent six countries and include three PGA TOUR University alumni: No. 1 Keefer (Baylor, Class of 2024), No. 2 Frederik Kjettrup (Florida State, Class of 2024) and No. 9 Ryan Burnett (North Carolina, Class of 2023).

1. John Keefer

The 23-year-old rookie finished No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup in just 10 starts since June, winning the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and amassing four runner-up finishes and nine top-10s. He posted just one round over-par all summer, and he finished with the lowest scoring average on PGA TOUR Americas (66.00). This spring, he closed his collegiate career with a T11 finish at the NCAA Championship, which moved him up four spots to No. 25 in PGA TOUR University, the last position to earn membership on PGA TOUR Americas this season. Born in Baltimore, Maryland before moving to San Diego, California, Keefer now resides in San Antonio, Texas.

2. Frederik Kjettrup

A 24-year-old native of Aabybro, Denmark, Kjettrup tallied his third victory of the season last week at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens to secure exempt membership on Korn Ferry Tour next season via the Three-Victory Promotion. By winning the Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist and the ATB Classic in June, Kjettrup became the first player to win his first two starts on his member tour since Ben Kohles on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012. Kjettrup played four seasons at Florida State where he became the fourth three-time All-American in program history, and he earned PGA TOUR Americas status after finishing No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024.

3. Matthew Anderson

A 24-year-old native of Mississauga, Ontario, Anderson won for the first time as a professional in 2024 at the 69th ECP Brazil Open at the Rio Olympic Golf Course. The Team Canada member began his professional career in 2023 on PGA TOUR Canada after playing collegiately at the University of San Francisco. Anderson was born and raised in Ontario and now resides on Phoenix, Arizona, where he plays and practices out of the Legacy Club.

4. Barend Botha

The 22-year-old from George, South Africa, became exempt for the North America Swing after earning medalist honors at one of the six PGA TOUR Americas Q-Schools in June. In his fifth start, he won the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, and he backed it up with a victory at the BioSteel Championship the following week. In four seasons at the University of Toledo, Botha was named Mid-American Conference Golfer of the Year twice (2023, 2024) and was an All-MAC selection four times.

5. Clay Feagler

A 26-year-old native of Newport Beach, California, Feagler won the inaugural PGA TOUR Americas event, the Bupa Championship, after Monday qualifying into the field. In his senior season at Pepperdine, he won the title-clinching match to help the Waves win the 2021 NCAA Championship. Feagler was a Korn Ferry Tour member in 2022 and 2023, and he has five top-25s in 33 career starts.

6. Will Cannon

Cannon returns to the Korn Ferry Tour as a member for the first time since 2021 after winning the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The 30-year-old Birmingham, Alabama native earned status for the North America Swing through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School and needed a win at the Fortinet Cup Championship to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2025.

7. Harry Hillier

A 25-year-old from Te Puke, New Zealand, Hillier posted the first sub-60 score in PGA TOUR Americas history in May at the Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. His 13-under 59 in the second round lifted him to a 26-under total and an eight-stroke victory, the largest margin on Tour this season. The third-year pro played collegiately at the University of Kansas, where he was teammates with his older brother Charlie (2018-19), who was a Korn Ferry Tour member this season.

8. Sandy Scott

The 26-year-old Scotsman needed a strong finish at the Fortinet Cup Championship to secure his Korn Ferry Tour card. Scott finished as the runner-up at the Fortinet Cup Championship to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time in his career. Scott began his professional career in 2022 and joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2023 after playing collegiately at Texas Tech.

9. Ryan Burnett

A 24-year-old from Lafayette, California, Burnett’s season was highlighted by his win at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins. Prior to his win, Burnett had to earn status for the North America Swing through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School. Burnett initially earned status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 through PGA TOUR University, where he made 11 starts.

10. Ian Holt

The 28-year-old from Stow, Ohio returns to the Korn Ferry Tour after making eight cuts, including six top-25s and a win at the Explore NB Open on PGA TOUR Americas. Holt earned status for the North America Swing through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School, and registered six top-25s in 10 starts. Holt began his professional career in 2018 after playing collegiately at Kent State University.

