Windsor, Ontario – Michael Brennan carded a career low 9-under 61 in the first round of the BioSteel Championship at Ambassador Golf Club to take sole possession of the 18-hole lead for the first time in 21 starts as a professional.

After notching his seventh top-10 finish of the season at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates, Brennan carded a 6-under 29 on his second nine, which was highlighted by an eagle on hole No. 2, the 380-yard par-4.

In 10 starts on PGA TOUR Americas this season, Brennan a Fortinet Ambassador, has not missed a cut and entered the week at No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup points list. With a win, Brennan would move to No. 1 in the points list.

In his last 14 starts, Brennan has made 13 cuts with 10 top-10 finishes. The second-year professional has not missed a cut since the 2024 CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center, and has only finished outside of the top-15 twice this season.

Charlie Nikitas, John DuBois, and John Augenstein trail Brennan by one stroke after carding rounds of 8-under 62 on Thursday.

All players finished first-round play on Thursday. Second round tee times are expected to run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. est.