Windsor, Ontario – Michael Brennan carded a 5-under 65 for the second consecutive day to take the 54-hole lead at the BioSteel Championship. Brennan was bogey-free on Saturday and holds a four-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Derek Hitchner is in solo-second at 15-under after carding a 4-under 66 on Saturday.The second-year professional holds the 54-hole lead for the second time in his career, the first of which came at the 2024 Fortinet Cup Championship.

In 10 starts on PGA TOUR Americas this season, Brennan, a Fortinet Ambassador, has not missed a cut and entered the week at No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup points list. With a win, Brennan would move to No. 1 in the points list, and the victory would come in his 21st career start on PGA TOUR Americas.

In his last 14 starts, Brennan has made 13 cuts with 10 top-10 finishes. The second-year professional has not missed a cut since the 2024 CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center and has only finished outside of the top-15 twice this season.

Brennan began his professional career in 2024 after earning status for the 2024 North America Swing on PGA TOUR Americas after finishing as the No. 12 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. During his collegiate career at Wake Forest, Brennan won eight individual titles, the third most in Demon Deacons program history, behind Bill Haas (10) and Gary Hallberg (9). Brennan also earned All-ACC honors four consecutive times.

Brennan and Hitchner will make up the final group on Sunday at Ambassador Golf Club, where final round tee times are expected to run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. est in twosomes off the No. 1 tee.