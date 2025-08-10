Windsor, Ontario – Michael Brennan carded a 6-under 64 in the final round enroute to a five-stroke win at the BioSteel Championship to secure his first career victory as a professional, and moved into the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list.

After starting the day with a four-stroke lead, Brennan saw his lead cut to one stroke when he made the turn. The second-year professional responded by making five birdies on the back-nine, resulting in a 5-under 30 to close the tournament.

Heading into hole No. 18 holding a four-stroke lead, Brennan converted on his birdie attempt to comfortably win by the largest margin in PGA TOUR Americas history and become the first wire-to-wire winner of the 2025 season.

“It was amazing. The wind was great off the right. I love when the wind is down off the right with my driver so I felt like I kind of just send it off the tee, hit a really nice tee ball,” Brennan said in his post-round interview. “I drove it really solid all week. I got a little distracted over the wedge shot, it was very poor, but I hadn't made a long putt all week and Jeff and I kind of talked like, oh, we're due, we're due for the last couple days. It's funny that seemingly when it didn't really matter, that's when it goes in. It was great to see it go in. It was cool to share that moment rather than tapping in or something.”

Since finishing as the No. 12 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, Brennan has finished in the top-10 16 times in 21 starts, and has made the cut in 12 consecutive events dating back to the 2024 Fortinet Cup Championship, the longest active streak on PGA TOUR Americas.

After four rounds, Brennan led the field in eagles made and made the second most birdies of the week. In addition to his scoring, Brennan only made two bogeys over four rounds, tied for the best mark amongst the field.

Brennan is expected to be in the field at the Manitoba Open, which will be contested at Breezy Bend Country Club from August 21-24.