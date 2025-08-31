Brainerd, Minn. – Michael Brennan secured his second victory in the last three starts after carding an 8-under 63 in the final round and defeating Derek Hitchner in a playoff at the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center.

Brennan extends his lead in the Fortinet Cup points list with his second win, after starting the final round four strokes off the lead. After saving par on the first playoff hole, Brennan reflected on how he approached the round with Hitchner playing well.

“I think it's more experience,” Brennan said. “You know, with the lead, around the lead, I felt comfortable for the most part today. I kind of knew I was going to make some birdies, I've been playing good, I felt like I've been rolling the ball well on the greens. Just trying to stay patient. I mean, Derek played a really, clean round, he only made one bogey… It's tough playing against someone that you know is not going to really make too many mistakes.”

After his round, Brennan reflected on how he handled his nerves coming down the stretch with an opportunity to claim his second win.

“I felt I did a very good job of staying composed and committing to the shots that I hit,” Brennan said. “I got a little out of rhythm in the playoff for sure certainly, but it's not unique to me. That's what my dad always told me when I talked to him about it, oh, I was so nervous. Like you're not the only one that's feeling that everyone else is feeling that too. Just trying to stay in it as best we can, and it's tough. I kind of got a little side‑tracked in the playoff, but just glad I was able to get it done.”

With his second win, Brennan has finished in the top-10 nine times this season, and has only missed the cut once. The second-year professional is now one win away, from a three victory promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour, which would grant him full status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2026.

Brennan is expected to be in the field at the ATB Classic in Edmonton, from September 11-14.