CALEDON, Ontario – Michael Brennan carded a 1-under 69 in the third round of the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley to take sole possession of the 54-hole lead. Luke Long is in second at 6-under, while Will Cannon sits in third heading into Sunday’s final round.

Brennan began Saturday one stroke behind second-round leader Patrick Flavin. Birdies on No. 12 and No. 15 propelled Brennan to the 54-hole lead for the first time this season.

Brennan is currently 29th in the Fortinet Cup points list and would earn 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status if he were to win the Fortinet Cup Championship.

Brennan made his professional debut on PGA TOUR Americas at The Beachlands Victoria Open. In nine starts this summer, Brennan has finished inside the top-10 four times, with his best finish coming at the Explore NB Open (T4). The Wake Forest alum earned PGA TOUR Americas status after finishing 12th in the 2024 PGA TOUR University ranking.

Through three rounds, Brennan is projected to finish No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup points list. The top 10 players in the points list will earn 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status. Final-round tee times are scheduled to begin at 7:10 a.m. ET and will run until 12:35 p.m. ET on Sunday off the No. 1 tee.

About Michael Brennan (1st/-7)

Age: 22

Birthplace: Leesburg, Virginia

Residence: Leesburg, Virginia

College: Wake Forest University

Fortinet Cup (start of week): 29th

Finished as the No. 12 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024; earned exempt status for the North America Swing.

Tied with Curtis Strange for third most individual wins in Wake Forest program history; the only players with more in Wake Forest history are Bill Haas (10) and Gary Hallberg (9).

Shared individual co-medalist honors with fellow PGA TOUR Americas member Frederik Kjettrup at the 2024 ACC Championship; Brennan became the first player to win back-to-back ACC conference championships since 2015-16.

Best finish of the season was at the Explore NB Open (T4).