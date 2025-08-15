CALGARY - Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and New Zealand’s Steve Alker both carded rounds of 7-under 63 to sit atop the leaderboard after the first round of the 2025 Rogers Charity Classic on Friday.

Jimenez had seven birdies, including three in a four-hole span on the back nine at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club to take the lead by himself before Alker rolled in birdie putts on his final two holes to pull into a tie with his rival.

A winner of four PGA Tour Champions tournaments so far this season, Jiminez is sitting atop the Charles Schwab Cup money list, while Alker is right behind him in second.

Shane Bertsch and Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey are tied for third place after shooting identical rounds of 6-under 64 on the opening day of the three-round tournament.

One day prior to his 50th birthday, Gainey carded a round of 5-under 65 at Highwood Golf and Country Club on Tuesday in High River, Alta., to earn one of three spots into the event at the final tournament qualifier.

Calgary’s Wes Martin had four birdies and just one bogey to card a round of 3-under 67 to finish as the top Canadian in a five-way tie for 17th place.

Like Gainey, Martin only secured his spot in the tournament on Tuesday after shooting a sizzling 9-under 62 at Highwood Golf.

Meanwhile, Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., shot an even-par round of 70 to finish in a nine-way tie for 48th place.

Fellow Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Stephen Ames and Gordon Burns of Holland Landing, Ont., finished one shot back of Weir at 1-over 71.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.