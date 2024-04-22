Canadian golf legend Mike Weir has named his support staff for the 2024 Presidents Cup.

World renowned golfers Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas will serve as Weir's captain's assistants when his International Team takes on the United States from Sept. 24-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

“I am excited to announce Ernie, Trevor, Geoff and Camilo as my captain’s assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup,” said the 53-year-old Weir in a press release. “The four of them each have their own special history with this event and today’s announcement is a mere formality, as we have been working closely together through the years to ensure the International Team continues its momentum from 2019 and 2022. The culture and close-knit nature tied to this team is foundational to everything we will do heading into Montreal, and I can’t wait work alongside them to deliver a great week of golf for our players.”

Els is the most notable golfer in the group as the 54-year-old native of South Africa won four Majors during his PGA Tour career and competed in eight Presidents Cups.

“Mike has been a longtime friend, is a true icon of sport in his home country, and it’s an honor to participate captain’s assistant as his captain’s assistant as he leads the International Team into Montreal in 2024,” said Els. “This team has built a lot of momentum over the past five years, and I am eager to get to work and ensure our players are prepared to compete in Canada.”

Immelman, a 44-year-old from South Africa, won the 2008 Masters and captained the 2022 Presidents Cup International Team.

Australia's Ogilvy, 46, and Colombia's Villegas, 42, have both played and served as captain's assistants at the Presidents Cup in the past.

The Presidents Cup has been around since 1994 with the Americans winning 12 times. The International Team's lone win came in 1998 and also tied in 2003.

The last time a Presidents Cup took place in Canada was in 2007 when Royal Montreal hosted the event. The United States won 19.5 to 14.5, but Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, made headlines when he beat Tigers Woods in a singles match on the Sunday.