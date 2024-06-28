Canadian Mike Weir has withdrawn from the U.S. Senior Open after injuring his wrist while playing out of deep grass during Friday's second round, reports TSN's Bob Weeks.

Weir, 54, was 1-over for the week in a tie for 58th at the time of his withdrawal. The Sarnia, Ont., native shot an even-par 70 on Thursday and was 1-over through nine holes Friday before withdrawing. Steve Stricker held the lead at 8-under with Canadian Stephen Ames one shot back at 7-under mid-way through Friday's action.

Weir has 19 career top 10 finishes in 76 career Champions Tour events. He also has 12 top fives and one victory, coming at the 2020 Insperity Invitational.

The 2003 Masters champion will captain the 2024 Presidents Cup Team later this year at Royal Montreal, running from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29.