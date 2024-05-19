JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda won a back nine showdown with Hannah Green of Australia with a par on the 18th hole to capture the Mizuho Americas Open by a stroke Sunday for her sixth win in seven starts on the LPGA Tour this year.

The victory made the 25-year-old Korda the first player since Inbee Park (2013) to record six wins in a single season. Korda also bounced back from seeing her record-tying five-tournament winning streak snapped last week by Rose Zhang at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Zhang withdrew Thursday after three holes with an intestinal issue.

After playing the front nine in 2-over, Korda matched birdies with Green on the 10th, 13th and 15th holes at scenic Liberty National to stay tied with Green. The American's two wins this year made her the only other multiple winner on tour this year.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., finished in a tie for 47th at 1 under. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., finished tied for 56th at 3 over.

After Korda put her drive in the fairway on the par-4, No. 18, Green pulled her drive into the left rough. Her second to the green was short and left and still in the rough. After Korda hit her approach to 15 feet from the hole, Green's chip over a bunker landed 10 feet in front of the hole and then rolled back a little.

Korda putted to tap-in range and finished out, while Green's putt to extend the tournament to a playoff never touched the hole.

