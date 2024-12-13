Nick Taylor will now always be linked with the RBC Canadian Open.

Golf Canada made Taylor's silhouette a permanent part of the Canadian Open's logo this morning, including adding it to the championship trophy.

Taylor was surprised with the news at his home in Abbotsford, B.C., by Golf Canada staff.

The revised logo for Canada’s men's championship was originally rolled out as a one-year tribute to Taylor’s 72-foot putt that won the 2023 edition of the tournament in a playoff with England's Tommy Fleetwood.

The logo has Taylor's silhouette in the "I" of the word Canadian, with his putter hanging in the air after he tossed it in celebration.

The putter-toss logo was universally well received and was named the PGA Tour's best marketing initiative for 2024 as part of the circuit's season-ending meetings in Orlando earlier this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.