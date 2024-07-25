OTTAWA, Ontario – Noah Gillard holds the first-round lead of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open after setting a new course record at Eagle Creek Golf Club with an 11-under 61.

Gillard turned in a blemish-free scorecard and made nine birdies and an eagle, including three consecutive birdies on his final three holes to break the course record of 10-under 62 previously held by Jimmy Hervol (2024) and Jimmy Jones (2023). Gillard’s final birdie of the day was also the one he least expected.

“I was under a tree, and that was the first time I was in trouble all day,” Gillard said. “I had enough of a gap to hit it below the tree and I was just trying to hit enough to carry the front number and run it up which I did. When I was over the putt I couldn’t really see much… I was honestly just trying to two-putt… I hit it and thought ‘there’s no way that’s going in’ and it hit the cup, I couldn’t be more lucky.”

Gillard earned exempt status for the North America Swing after finishing T3 at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School in San Jacinto, California at Soboba Spring Golf Course. With two top-15 finishes and a course record, Gillard has relished the opportunity to compete.

“Being up here… I’m up in Canada, I’m living my dream,” Gillard said. “I could miss every cut here on out or I could make every cut, I couldn’t be more blessed to be here living out my dream no matter what happens.”

Gillard started his collegiate career at the University of Illinois where he competed from 2018-20. After a redshirt season in 2020-21, Gillard transferred to Indiana University where he finished his collegiate career. While in college, Gillard won the Indiana State Amateur in 2020 and 2021, becoming the first back-to-back champion since Jeff Overton in 2004-05.

Gillard made his PGA TOUR Americas debut at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist where he finished T12. Gillard will begin his second round at 9:20 a.m. on Friday of the No. 1 tee.

Second round tee times will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 2:40 p.m. off the No. 1 and 10 tees.