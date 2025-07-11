Ollie Osborne and Dillon Stewart share the 36-hole lead at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins at 14-under, after carding rounds of 61 and 63.

After a 5-under 65 in the first round, Osborne responded with the low-round of the day, a 9-under 61 to grab a share of the lead. Osborne’s round was highlighted by an eagle on No. 9, his final hole of the day. After struggling in 2024, Osborne has sparked a resurgence this season and has finished in the top-25 in four of his last five starts, including a season-best T6 finish last week at the Explore NB Open.

In his second start as a professional, Stewart holds a share of the 36-hole lead in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event for the first time in his professional career. Stewart, an Oklahoma State alum, made his PGA TOUR Americas debut last week in New Brunswick, where he finished T9 in his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned start.

Following his week in New Brunswick, Stewart has carded back-to-back round at 7-under 63, which included a 29 on his first nine holes on Friday. In six rounds on PGA TOUR Americas, Stewart has carded three 63’s, and five sub-70 rounds.

Seventy-seven players made the cut at 5-under. Third round tee times are expected to run from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m local time on Saturday off the No. 1 tee.