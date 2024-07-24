Ottawa Senators star Claude Giroux will play in this week's PGA Tour Americas Commissionaires Ottawa Open on a sponsors exemption for the second straight year.

Giroux, 36, is an avid golfer and is set to tee it up at this week's event at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ont. He will tee off Thursday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. ET alongside Canadians A.J. Ewart and Raoul Menard.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Giroux the 15-year NHL veteran teed it up in last year's event, finishing a combined 17-over. The cut line ended up at 1-under and Stuart Macdonald won the event with a score of 19-under for the week.

“It’s my time to get mad at myself,” Giroux told the Citizen. “I’m out on the golf course, I have no one else to blame. That’s what’s so good about golf. You can hit a bad shot. The next shot can be the greatest shot of your life. You never know what to expect.”

This week's tournament carries a purse of $225,000, with $40,500 going to the winner. The winner would also receive 500 Fortinet Cup points.

This is the 11th of 16 PGA Tour Americas event this season and the fifth of 10 events on the North American section of the schedule.