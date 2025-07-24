Partial First-Round Notes: Commissionaires Ottawa Open

Ottawa – Enrique Dimayuga holds the clubhouse lead for the first time in his professional career at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments after shooting a 9-under 63 in the first round at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Play was suspended at 7:05 p.m. local time due to inclement weather, with 12 groups left to finish first round play.

Dimayuga holds a two-shot lead over seven players tied at 7-under. Nathan Franks, Maxwell Ford, and Mats Ege highlight the group of players who are T2 after the first round.

Dimayuga, the No. 20 player in the 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking, bested his previous career low round of 65, which came in the second round of the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, on the way to making his first career cut. Dimayuga made his professional career at the Explore NB Open after a senior season that was highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Inverness Intercollegiate.

Prior to joining the Mustangs, Dimayuga became the first player to win three consecutive tournaments at the University of Nevada. Dimayuga became the first player in Wolfpack program history to win three straight titles after securing first-place finishes at the UCSB Gaucho Invitational, El Macero Classic, and the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. Born in London, Dimayuga is the son of Filipino parents and is the only player to compete under the flag of the Philippines on PGA TOUR Americas.

First round play is expected to resume with players in position at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Second round tee times are expected to be delayed by 45 minutes on Friday morning.