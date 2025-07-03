Partial First-Round Notes: Explore NB Open

Fredericton, New Brunswick – John Augenstein holds the clubhouse lead at the Explore NB Open after carding a career-best 9-under 62 in the first round at Mactaquac Golf Course. Play was suspended midway through the afternoon wave at 3:51 p.m. local time due to inclement weather.

A fifth year professional out of Vanderbilt, Augenstein has made 90 career starts across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR, and is making his PGA TOUR Americas debut at the Explore NB Open. Augenstein recorded his best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2024 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH (T3).

Ford Clegg tied his career low-round as a professional with an 8-under 63 which included an albatross on the par-5 15th. Ben Sawaia and Chris Francoeur are T3 after opening rounds of 7-under 64.

Play was suspended for the remainder of the day at 5:30 p.m local time. Seventy-eight players making up 26 groups will return Friday morning to finish first round play.

Play is expected to resume at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, with updated second round tee times to come following the conclusion of the first round.

About John Augenstein (1st/-9)

Holds sole possession of the lead midway through the first round after carding a 9-under 62 on Thursday

Holds sole possession of the first-round lead for the first time in his career after carding a career-best 9-under 62: Augenstein’s previous career best came in the second round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, when he turned in a 7-under 63

Played collegiate golf at Vanderbilt after committing to the school at the age of 16

Named Kentucky’s Mr. Golf in 2015

Considers PGA TOUR member Brandt Snedeker a mentor; played a practice round with Snedeker at The Masters in 2020.

Competition Notes:

Course Setup: Par 71 / 7,132 yards; R1 average: 69.253*

Weather: Thunderstorms with a high of 87. Wind from the NW at 11 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.

John Augenstein holds sole possession of the 18-hole lead after a bogey-free 9-under 62, a career best: Augenstein also leads the field in birdies made, with 9

Two countries are represented in the top five and ties: United States (6) and Canada (1)

Will Holan (T5) is the low-Canadian after Thursday’s opening round after a 6-under 65

Ford Clegg made an Albatross on No. 15, the 525-yard par five

Hole No. 15, the 525-yard par five, played as the easiest hole in the first round (-0.676 strokes under par)

Hole No. 7, the 510-yard par four, has played as the toughest hole at Mactaquac Golf Course midway through the first round (+0.410 strokes over par)