Partial First-Round Notes: KIA Open

QUITO, Ecuador – Jake Scott and Cameron Huss share the clubhouse lead midway through the first round of the KIA Open at Quito Tenis y Golf Club. Play was suspended at 5:58 p.m. local time on Thursday due to darkness.

Scott and Huss share the clubhouse lead midway through the first round after carding 6-under 66’s. Scott made seven birdies, including five in his last seven holes. After a bogey on No. 10 to start his round, Huss responded with 17 blemish-free holes, including an eagle on No. 8, to tie Scott for the lead in his PGA TOUR Americas debut.

The start of the first round was delayed until 9:00 a.m. due to overnight rain in Quito. Play was also suspended from 11:28 a.m. until 3:41 p.m. due to lightning in areas surrounding the golf course.

Due to Thursday’s weather delays, 24 groups were unable to start play on Thursday and will begin the first round on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time. In addition to the groups that did not start play, 17 groups were unable to finish first round play and will resume their rounds on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

The first wave of second round tee times is scheduled to run from 1:10-3:00 p.m. local time. The second wave is scheduled to begin their second round at 7:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Competition Notes

Course Setup: Par 72 / 7,412 yards; R1 average: 71.040*

Weather: Cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 64. Wind from the NW at 6 mph with gusts up to 7 mph.

Two countries are represented in the top five and ties: United States (4), and Canada (1)

