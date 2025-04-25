Partial First-Round Notes: KIA Open

QUITO, Ecuador – Jake Scott and Cameron Huss share the clubhouse lead midway through the first round of the KIA Open at Quito Tenis y Golf Club. Play was scheduled to resume at 7:30 on Friday but was delayed until 12:30 p.m. local time due to unplayable course conditions caused by overnight rain. Play was suspended at 2:32 p.m. local time due to inclement weather and never resumed. Play was officially suspended for the day at 4:45 p.m. local time on Friday.

Due to the unplayable course conditions and inclement weather, the possibility to complete 72-holes of competition was ruled out per the PGA TOUR Americas Rules Committee. Play will resume on Saturday with the goal of crowning a 54-hole champion on Sunday.

Scott and Huss share the clubhouse lead midway through the first round after carding 6-under 66’s on Thursday. Due to weather delays on Thursday and Friday, 13 groups have not completed their first round, while 11 groups have yet to begin play. First round play is scheduled to resume at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, with the second round scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. local time with the goal of completing 54 holes of competition.

