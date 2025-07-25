Partial Second-Round Notes: Commissionaires Ottawa Open

Ottawa, Ontario – Charlie DeLong holds sole possession of the 36-hole lead at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments after carding back-to-back grounds of 7-under 65 at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

In addition to DeLong, second-year professional Brett Roberts tied the course record of 11-under 61 at Eagle Creek on Friday. Roberts, who started his round at T36 after shooting even par on Thursday, is T7 heading into the weekend.

DeLong made his professional debut at the Explore NB Open, after finishing T4 at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School at the USA Midwest site in Henryville, Indiana. By virtue of his top-five finish, DeLong secured exempt status for the 2025 North America Swing.

DeLong started his collegiate career at Grand Valley State University where he was named the Division II Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year in 2023, before transferring to Texas Tech. During his career with the Red Raiders, DeLong won twice in 2024 at The Prestige and All-American Intercollegiate.

After the first round was suspended due to inclement weather, second round play finished on-time Friday, with 77 players making the cut at 6-under or better.