Partial Second-Round Notes: Explore NB Open

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Marcus Byrd and David Perkins hold the clubhouse lead at the Explore NB Open at 11-under in the second round at Mactaquac Golf Course. Second round play was suspended on Friday due to darkness at 9:08 p.m. local time.

Due to inclement weather, Byrd was only able to play seven holes of his first round on Thursday. After resuming his first round on Friday morning, Byrd played 29 holes at 10-under to take hold of the clubhouse lead. Perkins matched Byrd at 11-under late Friday after two birdies on Nos. 12-13 and an eagle on No. 15.

Byrd made starts in all six events of the Latin America Swing, where he finished in the top-10 three times, including a season-best T5 at the Bupa Championship. Perkins has also registered three top-10’s in six starts, including a runner-up finish at the Diners Club Peru Open.

In addition to Byrd and Perkins’ ascension to the top of the leaderboard, Costa Rica’s Paul Chaplet carded the low round of the day with a 9-under 62. After starting the second round on No. 10, Chaplet made eight straight birdies on Nos. 12-1 to move to T5. Friday’s 62 is also a career low-round for Chaplet.

Thirty players making up 10 groups will return to Mactaquac Golf Course on Saturday morning to finish the second round. Play is expected to resume at 9:00 on Saturday, with the third round expected to start at 11:00 a.m. off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.