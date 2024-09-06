CALEDON, Ontario – Patrick Flavin carded a 4-under 66 in the second round of the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley to take sole possession of the 36-hole lead. Michael Brennan and Team Canada member Brendan MacDougall are T2 at 6-under, while two players are T4 heading into Saturday’s third round.

Flavin began Friday’s second round three strokes behind first-round leader Brendon Doyle. Flavin carded four consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-7 to take a one-shot lead through 10 holes. After temporarily losing the lead, Flavin retook the lead after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

The 28-year-old holds the 36-hole lead for the first time in his career. Flavin is currently 38th in the Fortinet Cup points list and would earn 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status if he were to win.

Flavin made his first PGA TOUR Americas start at the Bupa Championship at Tulum, where he finished T7. Flavin made his first start of the North America Swing at the ATB Classic as a conditional member. Flavin played the next three events through top-25 finishes and earned enough points to shuffle up and solidify starts for the remainder of the season.

Through two rounds, Flavin is projected to finish in the top-10 of the Fortinet Cup points list. The top-10 players in the points list Third-round tee times are scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. ET and will run until 12:35 p.m. ET on Saturday off the No. 1 tee.