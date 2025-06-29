CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Reed lost the lead with a 3-over 75 and then atoned for it by making a 15-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a four-man playoff Sunday to win LIV Golf Dallas, his first title since joining the Saudi-funded league in 2022.

Reed, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, fell behind late in the day at Maridoe Golf Club until Jinichiro Kozuma made bogey on the 18th hole and then made par on his final hole at No. 1 for a 68.

That got him into a playoff with Reed, Louis Oosthuizen (68) and Paul Casey (72).

On the first extra hole, Oosthuizen drove into the water and Casey took four shots to reach the green on the par-4 18th. Kozuma missed his 25-foot birdie try, setting the stage for Reed.

Reed said it was a relief to get his first win in his home state of Texas. He won the Hong Kong Open last year on the Asian Tour, but he had gone 0 for 41 on LIV Golf.

“To get my first win here, part of LIV, it means so much to me,” Reed said. “I tried to mess it up. After making birdie on the first, I seemed to leave every putt short.”

Bryson DeChambeau birdied his final hole, significant only because it knocked Jon Rahm out of the top 10 for the first time in LIV Golf.

Sergio Garcia was never a factor, but he ends the week at No. 5 in the points standing, earning the lone spot in the British Open for LIV Golf players in the top five in the standings not already eligible for Royal Portrush.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf