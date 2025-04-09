Pendrith set to make Masters debut as four Canadians play first major of men's season

Despite being one of the best Canadian golfers on the PGA Tour, Taylor Pendrith didn't really grow up dreaming of playing in the Masters.

Instead, his goal was to play in Major League Baseball or the NHL.

Pendrith, who was the MVP of his high school baseball team in Richmond Hill, Ont., and also played junior A hockey, will make his Augusta National Golf Club debut on Thursday.

"Honestly, even the first few years in college playing college golf, I didn't really know I was going to play professionally," Pendrith told reporters on Tuesday. "So obviously I watched the Masters tournament and followed golf, but never really thought I would be here until probably the last year of college.

"Once I got my PGA Tour card it became more of a reality that, 'hey, if I do play well I could get here.'"

Pendrith played at Kent State University before turning pro in 2014, working his way up from the PGA Tour Canada to the Korn Ferry Tour and finally the PGA Tour. The 33-year-old qualified for the Masters, the first major of the men's golf season, when he won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on May 5.

"I had been a couple times as a spectator and it will be a really special week," said Pendrith. "It's already been such a cool week, and to have all my family and friends here, it's awesome."

Pendrith will be joined at Augusta by Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont.

Conners and Pendrith played together at Kent State and were the best men at each other's weddings. They've gone on to play together on Golf Canada's national team and were twice members of the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

"(Pendrith) looked great out there," said Conners after the four Canadians practised together. "It was awesome to share that experience with him.

"Tried to tell him a few of the things that I learned over the years. But I think this golf course is great for him."

Conners is the highest ranked Canadian on the FedEx Cup standings, sitting sixth heading into the Masters. He's played in the tournament seven times, finishing in the top 10 in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"I think there is an added comfort level knowing you had some good rounds out here, knowing what it takes to play well," said Conners, who is also 33. "I think that's definitely huge here compared to some of the weeks.

"Obviously, it's the biggest golf tournament in the world. Just fun to be here any time, but definitely having had some decent results, there is lots of positives I can draw from."

Taylor is 16th on the FedEx Cup rankings and Pendrith is 39th.

The 54-year-old Weir primarily plays on the Champions Tour and is therefore unranked on the PGA Tour, but automatically qualifies for the Masters as the 2003 champion. Weir is still the only Canadian man to win a major.

Taylor, 36, has won on the PGA Tour five times, including three playoffs. He thinks a major win could be close for him.

"I know I'm not far off, it's just getting through that barrier of probably the belief standpoint and then I've played well enough at a vast majority of golf courses that there's no reason I can't compete out here," said Taylor, who will be competing at the Masters for a third time. "So getting that belief is definitely probably the next step and then from there I can shoot some good scores."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.