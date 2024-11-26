PGA TOUR Americas announces Morgan Creek Golf Course as host of Fortinet Cup Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida and SURREY, B.C. – PGA TOUR Americas announced Tuesday that Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey, British Columbia, will host the Fortinet Cup Championship in 2025.

The 16th and final event of the PGA TOUR Americas season will include the top 120 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup and will be contested September 22-28, 2025.

The 72-hole event will determine the Fortinet Cup Champion and the season’s top 10 players who will earn Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2026 season.

“We’re delighted to partner with Morgan Creek and their fantastic team and look forward to contesting the Fortinet Cup Championship in the greater Vancouver area, for the first time in the history of the event,” said Scott Pritchard, Vice President of PGA TOUR Americas.

“It’s been a mutual goal of ours and Fortinet to play the Fortinet Cup Championship in the Greater Vancouver Area since the inception of our partnership and we are looking forward to an amazing competition at one of British Columbia’s premier venues.”

Designed by Thomas McBroom, Morgan Creek has earned the reputation as one of the top golf courses in Canada since it opened in 1995.

The course plays as a par 72 and just under 7,000 yards. For the Fortinet Cup Championship, players will play the course as a par 70, as two par 5s will be converted into par 4s.

The Fortinet Cup Championship will be the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament hosted by Morgan Creek, however the club is no stranger to hosting national and international tournaments and has hosted Golf Canada, PGA of B.C. and Maple Leaf Junior Tour events. Additionally, Morgan Creek has hosted Open Qualifiers for the RBC Canadian Open and the LPGA’s CPKC Women’s Open.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Fortinet Cup Championship to Morgan Creek,” said Tom Doull, Director of Golf Operations at Morgan Creek Golf Course.

“This prestigious event is the perfect match for our commitment to excellence in golf, and we are thrilled to showcase our course on an international stage. We can’t wait to celebrate the season’s top players and create a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The Fortinet Cup Championship has proven to be a pivotal stop for the future stars of the PGA TOUR. Past participants of the Fortinet Cup Championship include PGA TOUR member and 2023 Fortinet Cup Champion Hayden Springer, Tony Finau, Jake Knapp and 2024 Presidents Cup International Team members Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith.

“We are very excited about the arrival of the Fortinet Cup Championship in British Columbia for 2025,” stated Gordon Phillips, Vice President of Western Canada at Fortinet.

“This event will be the perfect opportunity to bring together our customers and partners and provide them with the best golf in Canada, as well as experience Fortinet’s industry-leading cybersecurity technology and commitment to the local community, built on more than 2,000 Fortinet employees based in the lower mainland in BC. Fortinet has strong ties with BC, home to our largest R&D facility and the FortiGuard´s threat intelligence team.”

“As the Title Sponsor for the Fortinet Cup Championship, we are proud to partner with PGA TOUR Americas to host this prestigious event at Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey, BC,” said Marc Asturias, Vice President of Marketing and Field CISO for Government at Fortinet Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

“For the last 25 years, Fortinet has been a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. This sponsorship allows us to further our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity, fostering community engagement, promoting young golf talent, and helping the local communities.”

Since Fortinet became the Cup sponsor and season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship title sponsor, the tournament has partnered with deserving charities, including the Corey and Mallory Conners Family Fund, Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids and most recently the First Tee of Ontario.

Giving back to the community remains an integral pillar to this event and Fortinet will be announcing the charity partner in the coming months.

The 16-event PGA TOUR Americas season will consist of six events in Latin America, and 10 in North America, nine of which are in Canada. PGA TOUR Americas will announce the complete 2025 schedule in the coming weeks.