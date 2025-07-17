Phil Mickelson got his Open Championship off to a fast start Thursday, shooting a 1-under 70 to put himself in contention early on.

The 55-year-old carded three birdies and two bogeys Thursday at a rainy Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, highlighted by holing a bunker shot on the par 3 third hole to save par.

It was his first under-par round in a major since 2023. His last major title came at the PGA Championship in 2021.

Jacob Skov Olesen and Haotong Li held the early lead at 4-under par early Thursday morning with Mickelson tied for 11th.

The six-time major winner is currently the 15th-ranked golfer on LIV, the competitor to the PGA Tour he moved over to join in 2022.

