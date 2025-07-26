Dunrobin, Ontario – Philip Barbaree Jr. took sole possession of the 54-hole lead at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments after carding the second sub-60 score in PGA TOUR Americas history on Saturday and set a new course record at Eagle Creek Golf Club with a 13-under 59.

With his wife Chloe caddying for him, Barbaree made 11 birdies and an eagle on No. 18 to cap off his historic round, and joins Harry Hillier as the only other player to card a 59 on PGA TOUR Americas. After starting the week as the No. 35 player in the Fortinet Cup, Barbaree is projected to move inside the top-10 for the first time this season.

After playing collegiately at Louisiana State University, Barbaree turned professional in 2021. In 2025, Barbaree has made nine starts on PGA TOUR Americas, with his best finish coming at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship, where he finished T3. Barbaree also made the cut at the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Barbaree practiced out of the David Toms Golf Academy throughout his decorated junior amateur career. Barbaree was named the AJGA Junior Player of the Year in 2015 after a season that included a win at the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

Final round tee times are expected to run from 6:50 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. in twosomes off the No. 1 tee. Barbaree and Jonathan De Los Reyes will play in the final group.