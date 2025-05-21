Pre-Tournament Notes: Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship

PGA TOUR Americas 2025 Season: 6th of 16 events

Segment I: 6th of 6 events

Fortinet Cup Points: 500 (winner)

Purse: $225,000 ($40,500 winner)

Field Summary (As of 5/21/2025)

134 players from 17 countries

91 – United States

11 – Argentina

9 – Canada

6 – Colombia

4 – Mexico

2 – England

1 – Australia, Chile, China, Chinese Taipei, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Puerto Rico, Scotland

Fortinet Cup Overview

The Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship is the final event of the Latin America Swing, and the 134-player field features all five tournament winners of the season and 53 of the top 60 players in the Fortinet Cup.

After the conclusion of the Latin America Swing, the top players in the Fortinet Cup will earn the following benefits:

The top two players in the Fortinet Cup will earn conditional membership on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2026 season.

The top five players in the Fortinet Cup will receive exemptions into the first four Latin America events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2026.

- The Panama Championship

- Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

- 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro

- Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank

The top 60 players in the Fortinet Cup will be exempt into the 10-event North America Swing, which begins July 3-6 at the Explore NB Open.

Players to Watch

J.M. Butler (United States) – Nearly a year removed from leading Auburn University to their first National Championship in program history, Butler captured his first career win as a professional at the Bupa Championship. With the win, Butler overtook the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list.

Hunter Wolcott (United States) – Wolcott sits at No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup heading into the final event of the Latin America Swing after his win at the Diners Club Peru Open. A native of Tennessee, Wolcott finished as the No. 34 player in the 2024 Fortinet Cup after earning status through PGA TOUR Americas Mid-Season Q-School.

Jay Card III (United States) – Card battled through tough conditions and various delays in Quito to claim his first career win as a professional at the KIA Open. Card has appeared in all five events of the PGA TOUR Americas season and sits at No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup.

Maxwell Moldovan (United States) – After a rookie season where Moldovan missed eight cuts in nine starts, the second-year pro broke through for his first professional win at the 70th ECP Brazil Open. Moldovan followed up his win with a T9 finish at the KIA Open and maintains his hold on the No. 3 spot in the Fortinet Cup.

Ryan Grider (United States) – In his PGA TOUR Americas debut, Grider claimed his first victory as a professional in his 12th PGA TOUR-sanctioned event at the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich in Cordoba, Argentina. Grider is currently No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup.

Michael Brennan (United States) – Brennan, a Fortinet Ambassador, has not missed a cut this season and registered his fourth top-10 finish of the season at the Bupa Championship (T3). Brennan has not fallen outside of the top-10 of the Fortinet Cup all season and currently holds the No. 6 spot.

Ricardo Celia (Colombia) – Celia has four top-20 finishes in five starts heading into a start in his home country. Celia’s best finish of the season came at the KIA Open where he finished T2, and he’s currently 10th in the Fortinet Cup.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina) – Oliveira, a Fortinet Ambassador, currently holds the No. 32 spot in the Fortinet Cup and has two top-15 finishes this season.

Vicente Marzilio (Argentina) – After Monday Qualifying for the first two events of the season, Marzilio has finished in the top-5 in two of his last three starts to solidify his schedule on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the season. After a runner-up finish at the Bupa Championship, Marzilio jumped to No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup.

A.J. Ewart (Canada) – Ewart has been a model of consistency in 2025 with four made cuts in four starts. The Coquitlam, British Columbia native carded his best finish of the season at the Diners Club Peru Open (T10) and moved up to No. 22 in the Fortinet Cup.

Berk Harvey (United States) – Currently the No. 60 player in the Fortinet Cup, Harvey enters the final week of the Latin America Swing with 69.500 points (approximately equivalent to a solo-11th).

Tournament History

Club El Rincón de Cajicá hosts the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship for the fourth consecutive year. Notable past champions include PGA TOUR member Cristobal del Solar (2022) and Korn Ferry Tour members Myles Creighton (2023) and Harry Hillier (2024). Last season, Hillier carded the first sub-60 round (-13/59) in PGA TOUR Americas history during the second round en route to his first career win.

PGA TOUR Americas – 2025 Season Summary

Up to 15 Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026 are on the line during the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas season – five conditional memberships will go to the top players from Segment I (2) and Segment II (3), and the top 10 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup points list will earn exempt membership on Korn Ferry Tour next season.

Projections

Each player in the field has a chance to finish in the top 60 and gain exempt membership into the North America Swing. Projected Fortinet Cup standings will be updated daily, based on the leaderboard at the conclusion of each day.

Every player in the field has a chance to finish in the top 60 at the end of the Latin America Swing, and earn exempt membership for Segment II

Current 60th = Berk Harvey/69.500 pts (solo 11th or better)

Every player in the field has a chance to finish in the top 80 at the end of the Latin America Swing, and earn conditional membership for Segment II

Current 80th = Tommy Cocha/45.671 pts (two-way T19)

Current No. 1 J.M. Butler needs a two-way T3 or better to guarantee himself a top-two finish

Players Nos. 2-16 have a mathematical chance of finishing No. 1 at the end of the Latin America Swing

Latin America Swing – Segment I

93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich (March 27-30)

Winner: Ryan Grider

70th ECP Brazil Open (April 3-6)

Winner: Maxwell Moldovan

Kia Open (April 24-27)

Winner: Jay Card III

Diners Club Peru Open (May 1-4)

Winner: Hunter Wolcott

Bupa Championship (May 8-11)

Winner: J.M. Butler

6. Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship (May 22-25)

North America Swing – Segment II

7. Explore NB Open (July 3-6)

8. Bromont Open (July 10-13)

9. Commissionaires Ottawa Open (July 24-27)

10. Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates (July 31-August 3)

11. BioSteel Championship (August 7-10)

12. Manitoba Open (August 21-24)

13. CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center (August 28-31)

14. ATB Classic (September 11-14)

15. Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited (September 18-21)

16. Fortinet Cup Championship (September 25-28)