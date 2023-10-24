Presidents Cup captains to get six picks

The qualifying criteria for next year’s Presidents Cup teams has been finalized, with both sides electing to go with six captain’s picks. That’s standard protocol for the U.S. team but an expansion for the Internationals.

International team captain Mike Weir and Jim Furyk, who will head up the American side, will use the selections to comprise half their team. The U.S. team used six picks in 2022 while the International team was rounded out with just four, as it has done in past two editions. Prior to 2017, both sides had just two captain’s picks.

“The slight modification to our format gives me the flexibility to choose possibly more players who are in current good form,” said Weir. “In all likelihood the players ranked seventh and eighth will make it, but the extra two options allow for possible fluid pairings.”

The International team will use the Official World Golf Ranking rankings to determine the first six players on the squad. At present that would mean Tom Kim, Jason Day. Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox, Corey Conners and Emiliano Grillo would make it. Other notables inside the top 12 include past International team members Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, and Adam Hadwin.

The American side will utilize the FedEx Cup points system to determine its lineup. The top point-earners from Jan. 1, 2023, to Aug 25, 2024, will be on the team. Each tournament will be weighted based on its importance and timing. Events from last season, including those in the fall, are worth one point. The Players and the majors are worth two points with the signature events, playoffs and regular stops all valued at one and a half points.

The current standings show Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Eric Cole as the top six.

In both cases, the requirements make it all but impossible for players from LIV Golf to be included. That’s not surprising considering the event is owned and operated by the PGA Tour.

The event is scheduled for Royal Montreal Golf Club from Sept. 24-29.