Presidents Cup Live Blog: Americans hold early edge

After a rainy start to festivities at Royal Montreal Golf Club, Round 1 of the 2024 Presidents Cup begins with five four-ball matches. Follow along with all of the action with TSN's Live Blog or watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

Clark stays hot

2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark cards his third birdie of the day on the par-3 seventh, and now goes 2-up on Canadian Taylor Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Kim fired up

Tom Kim makes a 23-footer for birdie, and pumps up the crowd on the eighth green as he gets himself and partner Sungjae Im back to 1-down on Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Schauffele catching fire

Xander Schauffele's third birdie of the day comes on the par-4 tenth, moving to 2-up on Jason Day and Ben An.

Cantlay ties it up

Patrick Cantlay sinks an eight foot putt on the par-3 fifth to knot Sam Burns and himself up with Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama.

Henley extends lead

Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler take the first 2-up lead of the day over Tom Kim and Sungaje Im after Henley birdies the par-5 sixth.

Morikawa answers back

Collin Morikawa pots a 12-footer for birdie on the par-3 seventh, while Adam Scott's nine-footer misses wide to put the Americans back at all-square in the second match of the day.

Advantage, Finau

Tony Finau's second birdie in as many holes has put himself and Xander Schauffele 1-up on Ben An and Jason Day through eight.

Australian duo take lead

Min Woo Lee has looked right at home early in his Presidents Cup debut, and now leads Colllin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala by one alongside fellow Aussie Adam Scott, thanks to a birdie on the 554 yard par-5 sixth.

Finau, An exchange birdies at the seventh

Tony Finau and Ben An card birdies thanks to some strong putting, and their match remains deadlocked through seven holes.

Lee, Scott tie things up

After going 1-down on the first hole thanks to a Collin Morikawa birdie, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott get back to all-square on the 502 yard par-4 fourth.

The Aussies hit safe approach shots after the Americans found trouble, with Lee carding a par to tie the four-ball match.

Conners tees off

Cheered on by Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki on the first tee-box, Corey Conners drops in a birdie putt from 15 feet out to give the International side their only lead of the day thus far.

Hideki Matsuyama and the Listowel, Ont., native go 1-up on Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay after one.

Pendrith first Canadian on course

Richmond Hill, Ont. native Taylor Pendrith and playing partner Christiaan Bezuidenhout open their 2024 Presidents Cup 1-down after Keegan Bradley drops in an 11-footer for birdie on the opening hole.

World No.1 Scheffler Tees Off

Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Russell Henley go 1-up on the opening hole after Henley cards a birdie. Sungjae Im and Tom Kim trail by one as they head to the second tee.

First Match Goes All-Square

Xander Schauffele sticks it to within three feet from 62 yards out, and drains a short birdie putt to go all-square after two holes.

Second Match Tees Off

Collin Morikawa is true from 18-feet, and cards a birdie on the 421-yard par-4 first. Morikawa and Sahith Theegala go 1-up on Adam Scott and Min-Woo Lee.

First Match Tees Off

Jason Day sinks a 24-foot putt on the first hole of the day, as the Internationals go 1-up early.

Tony Finau just narrowly misses a 28-footer to tie, while Xander Schauffele leaves a putt from 13 feet high.

Thursday's Pairings (Four-ball)

Match 1 - Jason Day/Byeong-Hun An vs. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau (11:35 a.m. ET)

Match 2 - Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott vs. Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (11:53 a.m. ET)

Match 3 - Sungjae Im/Tom Kim vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (12:11 p.m. ET)

Match 4 - Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout vs. Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley (12:29 p.m. ET)

Match 5 - Corey Conners/Hideki Matsuyama vs. Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (12:47 p.m. ET)

Sitting Day 1: International - Mackenzie Hughes/Si Woo Kim, USA - Brian Harman/Max Homa