Presidents Cup Live Blog: Foursomes kick off Day 2

After a rough opening day for the Internationals, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im look to get the ball rolling in foursomes action on Day 2. Follow all of the action with TSN's Live Blog or watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

Canadians jump out to lead

Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are the all-Canadian pairing for the Internationals on Mike Weir's team, and they got their day off to a strong start with a birdie on the first hole to lead Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau 1-0.

Theegala's putt to give Americans first lead stops on edge

Sahith Theegala had a putt for birdie to give the Americans a 1-0 lead over the Internationals in their match, but his putt stopped on the rim of the hole and had to settle for a bogey.

Meanwhile, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im increase their lead to 3-0 in their opening match.

Canadian pairing tees off

Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are paired up for the Internationals against Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau for the Americans in the fourth match of the day.

Strong start for Internationals

The Internationals need a big day to stay competitive through the weekend after exiting Thursday trailing 5-0. Two of the three pairings in foursomes have a lead in the opening hour of Day 2, as Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit a 12-foot putt for birdie to win the first hole in the third match.

Matsuyama and Im hold a 2-0 lead after three holes in their opening match.

Third match tees off

Max Homa and Brian Harman are representing the United States in the third pairing against Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day.

Internationals grab first 2-0 lead of tournament

Thursday was a day to forget for the internationals in four-ball, but Matsuyama and Im have pushed to a 2-0 lead over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the opening foursomes match.

Matsuyama cleaned up a strong approach from Im with a six-foot putt to earn a birdie on the second hole.

Second match begins

Canadian Taylor Pendrith and teammate Adam Scott are paired against Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa as the second match tees off.

First match underway

Im took the first tee shot for the internationals, with Schauffele leading the way for the United States. Im and Matsuyama will alternate shots in the foursomes team for the Internationals, while Schauffele and Cantlay are alternating for the United States.

The Internationals grabbed an early lead in the first match, as Matsuyama sunk the fourth shot to take par while Cantlay's eight-foot putt just missed for bogey.

Thursday's Pairings (Foursomes)

Match 6 - Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (Internationals) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (United States) (1:05 p.m. ET)

Match 7 - Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (Internationals) vs. Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (United States) (1:19 p.m. ET)

Match 8 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (Internationals) vs. Max Homa/Brian Harman (United States) (1:33 p.m. ET)

Match 9 - Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (Internationals) vs. Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (United States) (1:47 p.m. ET)

Match 10 - Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An (Internationals) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (United States) (12:47 p.m. ET)

Sitting Day 2: International - Tom Kim/Min Woo Lee, USA - Sam Burns/Keegan Bradley